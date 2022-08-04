Pettis promises ‘showtime’ when PFL opens playoffs at MSG

Anthony Pettis is ready for a rematch against Stevie Ray when the Professional Fighters League playoffs open Friday night in New York. Ray made Pettis submit in a fight last month. Pettis is ready for a second chance with the 155-pound championship and $1 million on the line under the PFL postseason format. Their fight is the headline bout at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Pettis has struggled since his move to the PFL. He lost both bouts in 2021 and is only 1-1 this season.

