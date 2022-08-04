Lowe, Arozarena power Tampa Bay to 6-2 win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Lowe had a home run among his three hits and drove in three runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2. Randy Arozarena had four hits for Tampa Bay, which won back-to-back games for the first time since the All-Star break. Rays starter Jeffrey Springs (4-3) picked up the win, allowing two unearned runs in six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter. Drew Hutchison (1-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks in six innings as Detroit lost for the fifth time in six games.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.