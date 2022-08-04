Colts trying to plot Taylor-made plan for rushing champ

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Jonathan Taylor burst onto the NFL scene during an impressive rookie season. He won the league’s rushing title last year. Now the budding third-year star has higher aspirations — powering an Indianapolis Colts’ playoff run. Yes, Taylor routinely looks for ways to get a leg up on the competition. And this season was no different. But as Taylor chases a 2,000-yard season, the Wisconsin Badges alum is motivated by the pursuit of a championship.

