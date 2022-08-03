UConn’s Bueckers suffers torn ACL, will miss upcoming season

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn says women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers tore the ACL in her left knee during a pickup game and will miss the entire 2022-23 season. UConn announced Wednesday that Bueckers suffered the injury Monday and underwent an MRI that evening. The school did not say where the junior guard from Hopkins, Minnesota, was playing when the injury occurred. Bueckers was the 2020-21 AP national player of the year. She missed 19 games last season with a knee injury. She returned to lead the Huskies to the Final Four, where the Huskies lost to South Carolina in the championship game. UConn said Bueckers will undergo surgery on Friday at UConn Health in Farmington.

