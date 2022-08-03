Timbers’ unbeaten streak reaches 9 with draw vs Nashville

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Santiago Moreno scored in the 27th minute and the Portland Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to nine games with a 1-1 draw against Nashville. The Timbers’ last loss was on May 28. Teal Bunbury scored for Nashville, which finished with its third straight draw. Both Western Conference teams are angling for a spot in the MLS playoffs. Nashville is above the line in the standings in sixth, while the Timbers are eighth, just behind Seattle.

