Stewart scores 33, Seattle beats Minnesota 89-77

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had a season-high 33 points with eight rebounds and five assists, Jewell Loyd added 17 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-77. Seattle made its first four 3-pointers and Stewart made the Storm’s sixth of the first quarter, in eight attempts, for a 23-9 lead. The Storm set a season high with 56 first-half points. Seattle finished 11 of 25 from distance with four from Stewart and three from Sue Bird. Stewart was 13 of 20 from the field, finishing five points shy of her career high. Bird scored 13 points and Gabby Williams added 11 for Seattle. Nikolina Milic scored 13 points and Sylvia Fowles added 12 for Minnesota.

