Schmeichel leaves Leicester, joins French club Nice

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has joined French club Nice after an 11-year spell with Leicester during which he helped the team win a Premier League title. The 35-year-old Schmeichel was a key figure for the Foxes when they won the second-tier Championship in 2014, the Premier League title in 2016, and the FA Cup and Community Shield last year. Schmeichel made 479 appearances and the club says he will be remembered as “one of (the) greatest players in Leicester City history.” Nice also confirmed the transfer. No financial details were released.

