Reynolds’ leadoff HR in 9th powers Pirates past Brewers 8-7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning, powering the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-7 win over the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Facing a 2-0 count, Reynolds sent a fastball from Devin Williams (2-1) 425 feet to right-center field for a lead-off blast. Reynolds’ 16th homer of the season and first walk-off in the majors ended a drought of 15 games since he hit three against the Washington Nationals on June 26.. Wil Crowe (4-6) struck out one without allowing a hit in the final 1 1/3 innings for Pittsburgh. Willy Adames had four RBIs for the Brewers, his final two coming on a two-out single in the eighth that cut into a three-run deficit. Rowdy Tellez then sent an RBI single down the right-field line, tying it at 7.

