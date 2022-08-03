Clemson starting safety Zanders giving up football

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting safety Lannden Zanders says he is giving up football because of continuing issues with an injured shoulder. Zanders said on social media he’s not “physically able” to be the player he was before the injury. Zanders has had three surgeries on his right shoulder. He started nine games in 2020 with a torn labrum and suffered a season-ending injury in Clemson’s 10-3 opening loss to eventual national champion Georgia last season. Co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn had said last month Zanders was cleared to compete at fall practice, which opens Friday. Zanders says he’s disappointed, but leaves with no regrets.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.