Champions League to get new camera tech for offside calls

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The Champions League will use a camera-based system to judge tight offside calls in the group stage starting next month. The Semi-Automated Offside Technology was also approved last month by FIFA for the World Cup in Qatar. It uses multiple cameras to more accurately track players’ limbs and the point when a key pass is made. The technology promises faster and more accurate offside decisions than are currently made with the Video Assistant Referee system known as VAR. Controversial calls have often flared in European leagues where VAR officials draw on-screen lines over players for marginal calls.

