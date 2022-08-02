Titans shuffling O-line with undrafted guard, FCS tackle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans coach Mike Vrabel says Aaron Brewer is tougher than a $2 steak as the undrafted offensive lineman from Texas State tries to become Tennessee’s new left guard. Dillon Radunz is trying to prove he can make the leap from North Dakota State to the NFL at right tackle. Those are the two spots up for grabs in training camp on an offensive line looking to make serious improvement over 2021 when Ryan Tannehill was sacked 47 times. That’s more than all but one other NFL quarterback. And both Brewer and Radunz want those jobs.

