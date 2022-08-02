Thompson-Herah tops Commonwealth women’s 100 heats

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah confirmed she is the sprinter to beat in the Commonwealth Games with a strong 100-meter heat run. She was a recent world championships bronze medalist in Oregon. The Jamaican progressed to the Commonwealth semifinals in 10.99 seconds when winning the second of seven heats. Thompson-Herah is the equal-fastest qualifier for the semifinals alongside Nigeria’s Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha. The women’s 100 semifinals and final will be on Wednesday at Alexander Stadium.

