Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 4:25 PM

Season-ending debacle motivates Colts in return to pads

KYMA

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts put on their helmets and pads and got back to football one week after reporting to training camp. It was the first full practice for coach Frank Reich’s team since an inexplicable, season-ending loss at Jacksonville knocked Indy out of the playoffs. The lingering thoughts from that debacle provided motivation throughout the offseason. And now the Colts hope to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Article Topic Follows: AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content