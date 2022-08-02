Season-ending debacle motivates Colts in return to pads
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts put on their helmets and pads and got back to football one week after reporting to training camp. It was the first full practice for coach Frank Reich’s team since an inexplicable, season-ending loss at Jacksonville knocked Indy out of the playoffs. The lingering thoughts from that debacle provided motivation throughout the offseason. And now the Colts hope to make sure it doesn’t happen again.