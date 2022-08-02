EA Sports to become title sponsor of Spanish league in 2023

MADRID (AP) — EA Sports will become the title sponsor of the Spanish league beginning in 2023-24. The league announced on Tuesday that the videogaming company will replace Spain-based bank Santander after its final season as the main sponsor of the second-richest European domestic league. The league and EA Sports signed a multi-year contract. The Spanish sports daily Marca says EA Sports will pay 30 million euros a season to the Spanish league. The rebranding deal includes the first and second divisions and other league-related competitions.

