Devers homers in return from IL as Boston downs Astros 2-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers homered with two RBIs in his return from the injured list to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros, hours after they acquired veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer in a trade with San Diego. Devers didn’t show any signs of rust in his return after sitting out since July 23 with inflammation in his right hamstring. He hit an RBI double in the fourth inning before hitting a tiebreaking solo homer with two outs in the sixth inning to help Boston to its third straight victory.

