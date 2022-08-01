White Sox acquire lefty reliever Diekman from Red Sox
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. The 35-year-old Diekman is 5-1 with a 4.23 ERA in 44 appearances this season. The 6-foot-4 Diekman is particularly tough on left-handed batters, holding them to a .188 batting average this year. The White Sox are trying to make it back to the playoffs for the third straight season after winning the AL Central last year.