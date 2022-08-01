Browns get some clarity on Deshaun Watson, await closure

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns now know how long they’ll be without Deshaun Watson. More than four months since Cleveland signed him to a $230 million contract, Watson was suspended six games without pay after an independent arbiter ruled he violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Browns had been bracing for a much longer suspension and now must wait to see if the league will appeal. If there’s an appeal, the case will go to Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates to either shorten, lengthen or maintain the punishment. As of now, Watson’s debut for the Browns will come on Oct. 23 at Baltimore.

