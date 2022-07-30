Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith tied for Rocket Mortgage lead

DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to match Taylor Pendrith at 21-under 195 with a round left in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, Finau is trying to become the first to win consecutive regular-season tournaments in three years. A stroke a ahead entering the round, Pendrith birdied four of the last five holes for a 66. From Canada, Pendrith is trying to win his first PGA Tour title. Rookie of the year front-runner Cameron Young was four strokes back after a 65. He matched the Detroit Golf Club record with a 63 on Friday.

