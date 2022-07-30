Rockies sign right-hander Daniel Bard to $19M, 2-year deal

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies closer Daniel Bard has signed a $19 million, two-year contract to stay with the team through 2024. Bard, 37, was the subject of trade rumors ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, but the deal announced Saturday will keep the closer where he is. The hard-throwing righty is 3-3 with 21 saves and a 1.91 ERA in 37 games this season. His 21 saves were fifth in the National League and tied for seventh in the majors entering Saturday. Bard broke into the majors with Boston in 2009 and spent five seasons with the Red Sox. His team in Boston ended with control issues after just two games in 2013.

