Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 3:09 PM

Deshaun Watson gets muted reaction at Browns’ open practice

KYMA

By BRIAN DULIK
Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson sprinted onto the field to a light round of cheers Saturday at the Cleveland Browns’ first open practice of training camp. The noticeably muted reaction reflected the uncertainty surrounding Cleveland’s controversial new quarterback. Watson was the focal point as the Browns worked out in front of a near-capacity crowd at their suburban headquarters. He briefly waved while running to the middle of the practice fields, but did not speak with the media. The 26-year-old quarterback is awaiting a decision from retired judge Sue L. Robinson. She’s determining if Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual misconduct by 24 massage therapists. A lengthy suspension is possible.

Article Topic Follows: AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content