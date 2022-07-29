Penske brings IMSA sports cars back to Indianapolis in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske added another major event to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for 2023 with the return of the IMSA sports car championship. The “IMSA Battle on the Bricks” will bring the NASCAR-owned series to Indy’s 14-turn road course for a 160-minute race. The event scheduled for Sept. 17 returns IMSA to Indy for the first time since 2014. IMSA returns as the series transitions into a new era of cars in its top prototype category. The weekend will include the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge on Sept. 16, followed by a four-hour, bumper-to-bumper traffic jam of production-based race cars.

