Perez beats Fox in 4-hole playoff, wins Dutch Open

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) — Victor Perez of France has birdied the fourth hole of a playoff with Ryan Fox to win the Dutch Open for the second European tour title of his career. They switched to the 17th hole at Bernardus Golf having matched each other stroke for stroke on three trips down No. 18 in the playoff which saw Perez holing birdie putts from 15 feet and then 30 feet to keep it alive. On the fourth playoff hole, Perez rolled in another long-range putt on the 17th green and Fox missed his. Fox dropped into a playoff after running up a double-bogey seven at the last hole in regulation