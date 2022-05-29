Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 10:36 AM

Nottingham Forest back in top flight for 1st time since 1999

KYMA

LONDON (AP) — Two-time European Cup winner Nottingham Forest is back in the top flight of English soccer for the first time since 1999. Forest beat Huddersfield 1-0 in the Championship playoff final to secure its place in the English Premier League next season. Forest won with an own-goal by Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill just before halftime. Huddersfield finished the regular season in third place and Forest in fourth. Champion Fulham and Bournemouth were automatically promoted.

AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content