Nottingham Forest back in top flight for 1st time since 1999

LONDON (AP) — Two-time European Cup winner Nottingham Forest is back in the top flight of English soccer for the first time since 1999. Forest beat Huddersfield 1-0 in the Championship playoff final to secure its place in the English Premier League next season. Forest won with an own-goal by Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill just before halftime. Huddersfield finished the regular season in third place and Forest in fourth. Champion Fulham and Bournemouth were automatically promoted.