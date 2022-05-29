An Indy 500 ending to forget for 6-time series champ Dixon

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon had the car to beat for much of the Indy 500 until a late speeding penalty cost him a chance to kiss the bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time since 2008. Dixon was trying to make what should have been his final pit stop when he locked up the rear tires while braking. He was clocked going too fast entering pit road. IndyCar handed down a pass-through penalty that cost him valuable seconds and a significant number of spots. He essentially had no chance down the stretch and finished 21st after leading a race-high 95 laps. It was another disappointing — and bittersweet — day at Indy for the six-time series champ.