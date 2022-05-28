Kirkwood tries to impress driving for Foyt in 1st Indy 500

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Kirkwood is set to make his Indianapolis 500 debut driving for A.J. Foyt. Kirkwood is one of six rookies in the field. The 23-year-old has had a long climb to make it into IndyCar. His best finish is 10th through five IndyCar races. Kirkwood has crashed out twice. He’s also taken mediocre A.J. Foyt Racing cars and made them look competitive. Kirkwood starts 28th on Sunday. He’s in the same row as Foyt teammate Dalton Kellett and two-time Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya. When the race ends, Kirkwood will turn his attention to a big week in Detroit. He will drive an IMSA sports car sprint race next week at Belle Isle in addition to competing in the Detroit Grand Prix.