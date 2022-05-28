6-time MotoGP champ Márquez to undergo 4th surgery on arm

MADRID (AP) — Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez has opted to undergo a fourth surgery on his right arm and will be off the track for an unspecified period of time. Márquez has been the top rider in MotoGP for the past decade after winning world titles in its top category in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. But he has struggled to return to his best since he broke his right humerus in a crash in the 2020 season opener. Now he will go back under the knife just 18 months since his last surgery.