Simon’s 8 Ks lead Notre Dame into ACC semifinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Liam Simon tied a career high with eight strikeouts while allowing just two hits in five innings and No. 3 seed Notre Dame beat fifth-seeded Virginia 3-0 in the ACC Tournament. Notre Dame had already secured a spot in the semifinals after beating Florida State in pool play on Thursday. Virginia awaits NCAA selections on Monday. Zack Prajzner opened the scoring with an RBI single, scoring David LaManna, in the second inning. Jack Penney doubled off the wall in the fourth to plate Jack Brannigan for a 2-0 lead. Prajzner added a sacrifice fly in the sixth to again score LaManna, who was 2 for 3. Notre Dame improved to 18-0 this season when allowing two or fewer runs.