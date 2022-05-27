Mets reliever López has penalty cut to 1 game, out vs Phils

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets reliever Yoan López has had his three-game suspension cut to one game and served the penalty when New York played the Philadelphia Phillies. López was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse before the game and had to immediately sit out at Citi Field. Mets manager Buck Showalter said the suspension had been reduced. López had appealed after Major League Baseball ruled that he intentionally threw at Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber on May 1. The pitch came an inning after Mets star Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch. López was sent to the minors after the game. The 29-year-old righty has pitched twice in relief for the Mets this year, allowing three runs in two innings. The decision was a settlement between MLB and the players’ union, making an appeal unnecessary.