Hertha Berlin upheaval continues, survival brings no respite

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — The turmoil of the last three years is showing no sign of abating at Hertha Berlin despite the team’s last-gasp survival in the Bundesliga. Fans and players may have exhaled a sigh of relief after the nervy playoff win over second-division Hamburger SV on Monday. But there has been little time to reflect or recover. Hertha president Werner Gegenbauer quit the next day after 14 years in the position. It left the club without a president, coach, or sporting director. Gegenbauer accused financial backer Lars Windhorst of sowing division at the club.