Guardians-Tigers postponed, rescheduled for July 4th

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The game between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers was postponed due to inclement weather.It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on July 4 at 6:40 p.m. The originally scheduled game will begin at 1:10 p.m.The starting pitchers for Friday’s game will now pitch on Saturday afternoon. Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber, who struck out 10 Detroit batters in his last outing on Sunday, will make his 10th career start against the Tigers.