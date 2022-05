By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya is back for the seventh time and he’s an enigma in the field. He has not tried much in the lead-up to Sunday’s race. The 46-year-old Colombian says not to underestimate him. He says he’s only at Indy because he believes he can win. He will start 30th on Sunday.