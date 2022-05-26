Surfer helps families honor loved ones with ‘one last wave’

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island surfer Dan Fischer created the One Last Wave Project to use the healing power of the ocean to help families coping with a loss. He etches their loved one’s name onto one of his surfboards and takes them out into the ocean, in spirit anyway, for “one last wave,” as a way to memorialize them in a place that was meaningful to them. He started the project in January while coping with the loss of his father and his beloved dog. He says surfing is no longer a solitary pursuit, he’s committed to helping the families and honoring them every time he goes out.