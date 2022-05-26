Rutgers gets first Big Ten tourney win, 10-3 over Purdue

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freshman Josh Kuroda-Grauer’s two-run single capped a five-run seventh inning and second-seeded Rutgers beat seventh-seeded Purdue 10-3 on Thursday in the Big 10 Tournament. Four walks in the seventh broke a 3-3 tie before Tony Santa Maria singled in a run, Richie Schiekofer plated a run with a ground out and Kuroda-Grauer ripped a single into left. Ryan Lasko homered in the first inning and Mike Nyisztor hit a two-run double in the second for Rutgers, which leads the nation in scoring at 9.7 runs a game. Evan Sleight, who had a bases-loaded walk in the seventh, added a two-run double in the eighth.