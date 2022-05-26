Royals score 3 runs in eighth inning, rally past Twins 3-2

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield drove in two runs with a double and scored on Bobby Witt Jr.’s double, as the Kansas City Royals rallied for three runs in the eighth inning and beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2. Josh Staumont (2-1) worked a scoreless inning to pick up the win. Scott Barlow escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and stranded two on base in the ninth to earn his fifth save. Devin Smeltzer pitched seven scoreless innings for the Twins before Tyler Duffey (2-3) let the lead slip away in the eighth.