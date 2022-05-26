Skip to Content
Jaguars C Luke Fortner signs 4-year, $5.5M rookie contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars center Luke Fortner has signed a four-year contract worth $5.5 million. He’s the last of the team’s seven draft picks to sign. Fortner was a third-round selection, No. 65 overall, in the draft. The former Kentucky standout could be a plug-and-play starter for the Jaguars, who lost veteran center Brandon Linder to retirement last month. The 6-foot-4, 307-pound Fortner, who turned 24 earlier this month, started all 13 games at center last year for the Wildcats. He previously started 23 games at guard.

