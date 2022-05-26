Buxton, Twins relish ‘little wins’ of crash-free OF plays

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins are carefully managing center fielder Byron Buxton’s playing time in the lower-pressure first half of the season to make sure he’s healthy down the stretch. Buxton is playing through soreness in his right knee. He’s getting roughly one game off per series for now until the time is right to ramp up. Buxton says he is more aware of the importance of avoiding injury when chasing balls in the outfield. The Twins have a far better record in games he plays in than when he’s sitting out.