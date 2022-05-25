Sears wins 1st MLB start, depleted Yanks blank Orioles 2-0

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — JP Sears pitched five poised innings to win his first career start and the no-name relievers left in New York’s banged-up bullpen finished a five-hitter as the Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-0. Aaron Judge doubled and scored on a single by Miguel Andújar — his first RBI in the big leagues this season. New York added a second run in the fourth on a throwing error by rookie catcher Adley Rutschman. Fill-in closer Clay Holmes struck out Jorge Mateo with runners at the corners to end it. Before the game, the ailing Yankees placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton and reliever Jonathan Loáisiga on the injured list. The team has lost eight players to injuries or COVID-19 protocols in recent days.