Ibrahimović out for 7-8 months after knee operation

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimović has undergone surgery on his left knee and faces seven to eight months on the sidelines. That is if he decides to continue his playing career. The 40-year-old Swede missed large portions of Milan’s title-winning campaign with injury. Ibrahimović has said he will only continue playing if he feels well. His contract ends this year. Ibrahimovic’s return at the start of 2020 signaled a turnaround for Milan that saw the Rossoneri finish second last season and end their 11-year wait for the league title this season.