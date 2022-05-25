Carter sparks Texas Tech past K-State 5-3 in Big 12 tourney

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dillon Carter’s two-run triple proved to be the difference as No. 2 seed Texas Tech jumped out to an early lead and held off No. 7 seed Kansas State 5-3 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. Texas Tech advances to play the winner between No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 6 West Virginia on Thursday. Kansas State will play the loser on Thursday in the double-elimination tourney. Texas Tech (38-19) took advantage of three Kansas State (27-29) errors to score three runs in the bottom of the second inning.