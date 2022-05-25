Carapaz keeps slim Giro lead, Buitrago wins tough 17th stage

LAVARONE, Italy (AP) — Race favorite Richard Carapaz has maintained his slim overall lead of the Giro d’Italia after a tough 17th stage that was won by Santiago Buitrago for his first grand tour victory. Carapaz remains three seconds ahead of 2020 runner-up Jai Hindley after both crossed the line together at the end of the 168-kilometer route from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone. Mikel Landa finished six seconds behind the duo but moved into third overall. He is one minute and five seconds behind Carapaz. The Giro ends on Sunday in Verona.