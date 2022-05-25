Bozak caps rally with OT goal, Blues beat Avs 5-4 in Game 5

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Tyler Bozak scored 3:38 into overtime and the St. Louis Blues fended off elimination in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. overcoming a three-goal deficit in a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Bozak unleashed a shot from near the blueline that got past Darcy Kuemper. It capped a remarkable comeback for St. Louis, which now trails 3-2 in the best-of-seven second-round series. Robert Thomas had two goals, including the tying tally with 56 seconds left in regulation, for a resilient Blues team. Vladimir Tarasenko and Justin Faulk also scored. The comeback offset a hat trick from Nathan MacKinnon. Game 6 is Friday night in St. Louis.