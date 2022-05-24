Sky celebrate 2021 championship before 95-90 win over Fever

CHICAGO (AP) — Candace Parker had 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists, Azura Stevens added 15 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 95-90. Parker, coming off her second career triple-double on Sunday, also had three steals and three blocks while shooting 6 for 9 from the field. Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Chicago (4-2). Kahleah Copper and Allie Quigley each scored 12 and Dana Evans had 10 points. Stevens beat the third-quarter buzzer with a basket in the lane to give Chicago a 70-65 lead. After Kelsey Mitchell pulled Indiana within 93-90 with 21.8 seconds left, Vandersloot sank two free throws to seal it. Mitchell scored 25 points for Indiana.