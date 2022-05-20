Woods plays through pain, makes another major cut at PGA

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tiger Woods has clearly been in pain over two days at Southern Hills, but he succeeded in his goal of making the weekend at the PGA Championship. Woods birdied two of his final six holes for a 1-under 69 on Friday. He’s 3 over par through 36 holes, one shot inside the cut line. Woods also made the cut at the Masters in his first tournament since his right leg was badly damaged in a car crash. He faded on the weekend at Augusta National. Woods is hoping he can “get hot” at Southern Hills, where he won the PGA in 2007.