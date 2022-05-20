Story hits slam to lead Red Sox past Mariners 7-3

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story hit a grand slam over the Green Monster and into the hands of a former Red Sox player a night after hitting three over Fenway Park’s fabled left field wall to leading Boston to a 7-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Former Red Sox outfielder Jonny Gomes was seated atop the Monster when he moved a few steps to his right and caught Story’s slam. Jackie Bradley Jr. added a three-run shot for the Red Sox, who won for the seventh time in 10 games following a season-high five-game losing streak. Austin Davis relieved starter Michael Wacha in the fifth for the victory. Abraham Toro hit a two-run homer for the Mariners.