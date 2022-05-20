Right-hander Pablo López, Marlins go to salary arbitration

NEW YORK (AP) — Pablo López went to a salary arbitration hearing with the Miami Marlins, with the right-hander asking for $3 million and the team arguing for $2.45 million. The case was heard by Allen Ponak, Scott Buchheit and Brian Keller. López, 26, was 5-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 20 starts last season, striking out 115 and walking 26 in 102 2/3 innings. He is 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA in eight starts this year with 48 strikeouts and 11 walks in 46 innings. López is eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $595,000 last year.