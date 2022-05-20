Indiana’s Jackson-Davis pulls out of NBA draft, will return

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — All-Big Ten forward Trayce Jackson-Davis will return to Indiana next season after withdrawing from the NBA draft. Jackson-Davis still has two years of eligibility remaining. Indiana’s top player last season, he finished sixth in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.3 points and sixth in rebounding with 8.1. He’ll start next season ranked 15th on the school’s career scoring list with 1,565 points. Indiana went 21-14 and made the NCAA Tournament in Mike Woodson’s first season as coach.