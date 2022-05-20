Dybala in, Paredes out for Argentina friendly against Italy

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni included striker Paulo Dybala in his squad on Friday for his team’s friendly against Italy on June 1st, but left recovering Leandro Paredes out. The match will take place at Wembley Stadium in London. Dybala was a doubt among Argentina’s strikers as he leaves Juventus at the end of his contract after a disappointing season of the Italian club. Paredes went through surgery in the beggining of April due to a pubalgia. His doctors at Paris Saint-Germain expected him to return to action within two months.