Bobsled, skeleton World Cups returning to North America

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Bobsled and skeleton World Cup races will return to North America this fall for the first time since before the pandemic began. That gives U.S. and Canadian athletes a chance to compete on home ice again. The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation has decided to start the 2022-23 season with three stops in the U.S. and Canada before the Christmas break. The tour will open on the 2010 Olympic track in Whistler, Canada, from Nov. 22-27, then moves to the 2002 Olympic track in Park City, Utah, from Nov. 29-Dec. 4. It then goes to Lake Placid, New York, for two events from Dec. 7-18.