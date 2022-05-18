DeChambeau withdraws from PGA after testing repaired wrist

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from the PGA Championship after practicing for two days at Southern Hills to test his surgically repaired left wrist. The former U.S. Open champion had practiced with wrap that extended several inches up his left forearm. He tweeted Tuesday it had “held up nicely” after his initial practice round. The 28-year-old had surgery to repair the hamate bone in his wrist on April 14. That was expected to sideline him for up to two months. DeChambeau removed his cast and bandages more than a week ago and teased an early return with practice videos posted online.