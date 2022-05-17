Ukraine’s soccer team beats Italian club Empoli in friendly

EMPOLI, Italy (AP) — Ukraine’s national soccer team won its second straight friendly match by beating Italian Serie A club Empoli 3-1. The Ukraine players wore shirts that read “United for Ukraine” on the front, and the numbers on the back were composed of the names of the country’s cities that have been under attack since Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24. Ukraine next plays Croatian club Rijeka. Ukraine will aim to beat Scotland in a World Cup playoff in Glasgow on June 1. It would then face Wales four days later in Cardiff for a place at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.